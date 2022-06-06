The Women's European Championships begin in England this July. Cr: UEFA

The UEFA Women’s European Championships 2022 come to England next month, and anticipation around the tournament is hitting fever pitch as fans look forward to seeing some of Europe’s best footballers.

As evidence of the rapid growth in women’s football, a record breaking amount of tickets were purchased when tickets were released earlier in the year, with a number of games selling out across the country due thanks to huge demand.

The tournament, which is set to be hosted across numerous stadiums in England, will see global football stars such as Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder and Vivianne Miedema battle it out to take home the Women’s European Championship trophy which is currently held by the Netherlands, who won the previous tournament.

Sadly, unlike Euro 2017, the Scottish national team will be sitting this one out after failing to qualify from their qualifying group, although there will still be plenty Scottish Women’s Premier League stars on show, with the likes of Glasgow City’s Kerry Beattie and Rangers’ Demi Vance expected to be in the Northern Ireland squad.

Euro 2022 will see a total of 16 teams form a total of four groups and, following the decision by UEFA to disqualify Russia, all teams taking part have now been decided following the late inclusion of Portugal as their replacement.

Similar to last year’s Euro 2020 tournament, the Women’s Euros will take place a whole year after it was originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, though with football fans now able to attend games freely, the tournament is expected to be one the most popular ever.

Who won the last Women’s European Championship?

The last Women’s European’s Championship was held in the Netherlands in 2017 and saw home nations Scotland and England both take part.

A Vivianne Miedema inspired home nation took home the trophy on home soil following a 4-2 win over Denmark at De Grolsch Veste, the home of Eredivisie side FC Twente.

When do the Women’s Euros 2022 start?

The tournament will begin on Wednesday July 6, at Manchester United’s Old Trafford as tournament hosts England Lionesses face Austria in the opening game of the tournament.

Group games will then take place daily until July 18, with the knockout stages beginning on July 20.

The Euro 2022 final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday July 31, 2022.

Which stadiums will be hosting the games at the Women’s Euros 2022?

Games will be played across 10 different stadiums.

The stadiums include Wembley Stadium (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), Bramall Lane (Sheffield), St Mary’s Stadium (Southampton), Stadium MK (Milton Keynes), Manchester City Academy Stadium (Manchester), Brentford Community Stadium (Brentford), Amex Stadium (Brighton), New York Stadium (Rotherham) and Leigh Sports’ Village (Wigan).

How can I get Women’s Euro 2022 tickets?

Supporters can now purchase tickets from the UEFA website via this link. You must sign up to a free UEFA account to purchase.

Tickets to group stage games vary from £10 for Category 3 seats and £15 and £20 for Category 2 and Category 1 seats for adults, children’s prices range between £5 and £10 dependant on category.

Ticket prices for the semi-finals start at £15 for adults and £7.50 for children.

England's three Women's Euro 2022 group matches and the final at Wembley had all sold out, though more tickets have now been released for the tournament opener between England Lionesses and Austria.

The following group games have also sold out:

Italy vs Iceland, Belgium vs Iceland.

Tickets for the final at Wembley Stadium have completely sold out.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2022?

Alexia Putellas and Spain are narrow favourites to lift the European Championship trophy, with odds of 7/2 placing them just ahead of England, who are priced at 4/1.

Could the Dutch side retain their title? The Netherlands come in at 5/1 favourites alongside France, who are also priced at 5/1.

World Cup and Olympic finalists Sweden could prove to be a smart bet, with odds of 7/1.

Denmark, with world class talent such as Chelsea’s Pernille Harder, could be a good outside bet at 28/1 – they were runners-up in 2017.