When did England last play Scotland? Date of last major football match - as rivals set to play at Euro 2020

Leigh Griffiths score a brace of free kicks against England last time the two sides faced each other (Getty Images)

The oldest rivalry in international football is set to resume on Friday night when England host Scotland.

Over 20,000 Scots have descended on London in anticipation of the game, with the Three Lions favoured to win the fixture.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a disappointing defeat to Czech Republic in the opening round of fixtures a growing portion of the Tartan Army fancy their chances of claiming a victory over Gareth Southgate’s side.

When the two go head-to-head this evening it will be four years since the duo last faced off with Scotland coming oh-so-close to claiming a famous victory.

When did Scotland last play England?

The two sides last locked horns on June 10 in 2017 during the qualifying stages for the 2018 World Cup.

In front of a capacity crowd at Hampden Park the pair shared a point, though many Scotland fans feel that their side should have claimed all three points.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave the visiting the side the lead with a close-ranged finish.

Two stunning long-range free kicks from striker Leigh Griffiths gave Scotland the lead with injury time only left to play.

With seconds remaining Harry Kane equalised for England earning his side a last-ditch point and delivering a crushing blow to Scotland’s qualifying chances.

When did Scotland last beat England?

Scotland last defeated the “auld enemy” in 1999 during the Euro 2000 play-offs.

Don Hutchinson’s goal sealed a famous win at Wembley but it was not enough to see the Scots qualify as their long stint in the international wilderness began.

The pair had met five days earlier with Kevin Keegan’s man winning 2-0 at Hampden Park.

When did they last meet at a major championship?

Euro ’96 holds a special place in the hearts of England fans who lived through the time "football came home”, even if it didn’t stay all that long.

A Wembley date against their closest rivals was always likely to be a defining moment and in Paul Gascoigne’s decisive – and overcelebrated – goal it provided a moment for the ages.