The final countdown to Scotland’s long awaited return at the Euros is on.

Steve Clarke's Tartan Army have been drawn in a tricky Euro 2020 group alongside Czech Republic, Croatia and old foes England.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson will captain his country into the finals which begin with Turkey v Italy on opening night 11 June (8pm).

Scotland will face Czech Republic, England and Croatia in the group stage games of the 2021 football tournament. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

Scotland fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team in action on Europe's big stage, as Clarke plots a route into the knockout rounds.

Here's when Scotland will play their games at Euro 2020.

When is Scotland's first game of Euro 2020?

Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 tournament. (Graphic: JPIMedia)

Scotland will play their first game of Euro 2020 on Monday 14 June 2021.

The Tartan Army will come up against the Czech Republic in the first of three Group D fixtures as they look to advance into the Round of 16 and beyond.

The Czechs are ever-present at the Euros, having qualified for the past seven championships, and have one of the stars of the season in West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Scotland vs Czech Republic will kick off at 2pm (BST) and will be played at Hampden Park.

The stadium has been given the green light to allow 12,000 spectators through the turnstiles for each of the four Euro 2020 games held at the Glasgow venue.

Fans who are unable to get to the game can watch the action live on the BBC and iPlayer.

Where do Scotland play England at Euro 2020?

Scotland and England go toe-to-toe at Euro 2020 for the first time at a major men's football tournament since Euro '96, when the Three Lions ran out 2-0 winners.

It is a match which is sure to hold the interest of both countries and is one of the most anticipated contests between international football's oldest rivalries and fixtures.

England vs Scotland will meet at Euro 2020 on Friday 18 June at 8pm (BST) at Wembley.

The match will be played three days before the government's fourth and final step of lockdown easing which should allow for live events to take place with capacity crowds, in theory.

ITV will show the game live.

Who do Scotland play in their last group game at Euro 2020?

Scotland will face Croatia on Tuesday 22 June at 8pm (BST) in their last Group D fixture of the Euros.

Croatia, led by star man Luka Modric, are another team who have enjoyed the Euros since making their debut in 1996, missing only one tournament (2000).

The Tartan Army will return to Hampden Park for the final group game which could see Clarke's side needing a result to advance to the knockout stage of Euro 2020.

The game will be shown on ITV4 and ITV Hub.

What happens if Scotland advance to the Euro 2020 knockout rounds?

If Scotland qualify from the group stage then they will compete in the Round of 16 which has fixtures taking place from Saturday 26 June to Tuesday 29 June.

The quarter finals take place on Friday 2 July and Saturday 3 July with the winners advancing to the semi finals on Tuesday 6 July and Wednesday 7 July.