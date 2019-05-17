Whatever happened to Dundee’s foreign legion under Ivano Bonetti?

It is the summer of 2000, and Jocky Scott’s third spell as Dundee boss has come to an end. With the 2000/01 campaign due to start up soon, Italian Ivano Bonetti - the club’s first non-British boss - is appointed player-manager and undertakes a global recruitment drive.

He is at the helm for 88 matches over two seasons; winning 29, drawing 20 and losing 39. In July 2002, he is moved on by Dundee after the club end the campaign in ninth after a top-six finish in his first term. During Bonetti’s tenure, he signed around 20 players from Spain, Argentina, Italy, Switzerland, China and Georgia - including Argentine World Cup star Claudio Caniggia.

Argentine 'keeper who played 113 games for Dundee. Got big move to Crystal Palace in 2004 and is set to leave the Eagles at the end of the season.

Here’s what happened to (nearly) all of the players Bonetti brought to Dens during his two seasons in charge...

Towering Italian 'keeper played on loan during the 2000/01 season. Made 19 appearances before spells with Napoli, Ancona, Fiorentina, Ivrea, Gallipoli and Canavese. Retired in 2008.

Hall-of-Famer who played 79 times for Dundee after spells in Georgia, Germany, Turkey, Switzerland and Italy. Capped 69 times for Georgia and moved into management.

Swiss-born Italian defender who played for Potenza, Ravenna, Carpi, Genoa, Ternana and Modena before 3 years at Dundee. Set up a football technology business with Ivano Bonetti after retiring.

Former Napoli, Monza, Lazio, Brescia, Genoa and Cesena defender who played 37 games in early 2000s before retiring in 2002.

Midfielder who represented Racing Club, Boca Juniors and Independiente. Played 55 times for Dundee and after a short stint at Raith returned to South America. Ended his career with the excellently-named Deportivo MacAllister.

Scored 27 goals in 128 games for Dundee. Nomadic career saw him play in Argentina, Paraguay, England, South Korea, Cyprus, Chile, Greece and Guatemala. Moved into coaching and politics after retiring just five years ago.

Fans' favourite who netted 28 goals for Dundee over 3-year stint. Also had spells in the Czech Republic, Italy, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Paraguay, Switzerland, Puerto Rico, Argentina and England. Retired in 2013.

Italian midfielder who joined in 1999 after spells at AC Milan, Verona, Casarano and Crystal Palace. Played 25 times for the Dark Blues before joining Aberdeen. Saw out career in Italy's lower leagues and retired in 2010.