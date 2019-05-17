Whatever happened to Dundee’s foreign legion under Ivano Bonetti?

It is the summer of 2000, and Jocky Scott’s third spell as Dundee boss has come to an end. With the 2000/01 campaign due to start up soon, Italian Ivano Bonetti - the club’s first non-British boss - is appointed player-manager and undertakes a global recruitment drive.
He is at the helm for 88 matches over two seasons; winning 29, drawing 20 and losing 39. In July 2002, he is moved on by Dundee after the club end the campaign in ninth after a top-six finish in his first term. During Bonetti’s tenure, he signed around 20 players from Spain, Argentina, Italy, Switzerland, China and Georgia - including Argentine World Cup star Claudio Caniggia.
Here’s what happened to (nearly) all of the players Bonetti brought to Dens during his two seasons in charge...