What Spanish newspapers said about Rangers' performance against Villarreal

The Spanish press have reacted to Rangers picking up a point against Villarreal.

Marca, a daily sport newspaper, praised the Glasgow side saying that they "earned" their point despite a less-than-ideal beginning to their Europa League campaign.

Rangers earned a point in their Europa League opener (Photo: Getty)

Marca author Euan McTear wrote: "This was a thriller from the first minute.

"Forty-five seconds into their Europa League campaign, everything was looking rosy for Villarreal, as Carlos Bacca put them ahead against Rangers, but the team from Glasgow fought back and ultimately earned a 2-2 draw."

While Rangers didn't pick up all three points, McTear suggests Rangers exacted a small amount of revenge for the two teams' previous meetings.

"While five matches remain in this group and while there is a long way to go, this will have gone some way to numbing the pain of the Rangers fans who still remember the Rodolfo Arruabarrena goal at the Estadio de la Ceramica in 2006, which knocked them out on away goals at the last 16 stage of the Champions League."

"The return game at Ibrox on November 29 promises to be quite an occasion."

'A minor team led by a great' - El Pais

Title El Pais were less complimentary about Rangers, suggesting that it was very much a case of two points dropped for the home side.

Author Javier Perez wrote: "Villarreal scored before the first minute of the game and were confident of resolving a fast-track duel against a rival with more history than present, a minor team led by a great like Steve Gerrard."

"On Thursday Bacca and Gerard Moreno both scored, but the yellow submarine failed to seal their goal and Rangers took the two opportunities available to tie."

'Soft in defence and innocent in attack' - El Mundo

Outlet Mundo were unimpressed by Steven Gerrard's side, despite their impressive second-half performance, describing Gerrard's team as "soft in defence and innocent in attack".

"Villarreal were unable to win their easiest fixture of the group stage against a Rangers who were succesful in their only two dangerous actions scratching a point which few expected."

They did, however, praise the travelling supporters.

"The blow did not cool the spirits of the nearly two thousand Scots who supported their team from the cage of the Ceramic Stadium. It did not seem to be much use, in any case, to a fairly limited group in which probably the most technical of the staff is their coach. Steven Gerrard has work to return Rangers to the step he occupied in his day. His team is soft in defense and innocent in attack."

'Arrived at half-time' - Mundo Deportivo

Mundo Deportivo were also critical of Villarreal's failure to pick up all three points, claiming that Rangers barely turned up in the first half.

Felip Munoz said: "Despite a bad first half where they were behind Villarreal at all times, Rangers had managed to arrive alive at halftime.

"Gerrard took advantage of the interval to reorganise his team, who were much more incisive and more direct in the second 45 minutes. I

"It seemed that Villarreal had the match under control, even had some timid chances to extend their advantage, but things quickly turned in Rangers' favour. The Scots, who had not disturbed the yellow goal, began to have more presence in attack and taking advantage of a Villarreal mistake they managed to tie the match thanks to a goal from.

Following Villarreal's second goal, Rangers then managed to equalise for a second time - a goal that Munoz hinted was particularly soft.

"The scare seemed to have been left behind, but the men of coach Calleja were piling the pressue on Rangers, who with very little football managed to surprise for the second time."