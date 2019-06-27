What positions do each of the 12 Scottish Premiership sides need to prioritise in the transfer market?

It is not long now until Scotland's entrants in European qualifying get their campaigns underway and the Betfred Cup begins.

Already a number of clubs are well on their way to having their squad in place for the coming season. There are some, whoever, who require a lot of work to be done. Scroll through to see where each of the 12 teams need to strengthen.

1. Aberdeen With six additions already Derek McInnes No.10 who could be able to support Cosgrove or Main, and a holding midfielder to allow Bryson and Ferguson to push forward,

2. Celtic The priority is the defence. Reports suggest they are nearing the signing of a centre-back and badly need a right-back after Mikael Lustig, Cristian Gamboa and Jeremy Toljan's exit.

3. Hamilton The Accies have had the likes of Greg Docherty, Lewis Ferguson, Ali Crawford, David Templeton and Toni Andreu in recent seasons, A similar influential midfielder who can create and score goals would be welcomed.

4. Heart of Midlothian Craig Levein expects a much quieter window than 12 months ago. More pace and width would be a huge bonus in attack. The centre of midfield would be another position if Arnaud Djoum signs for someone else.

