What Leicester City fans had to say about their club hiring Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

After the sacking of Claude Puel, Leicester City fans are impressed that their club managed to recruit Brendan Rodgers from Celtic and that they were able to do it so quickly. Here’s what they had to say on popular fans’ forum Foxes Talk...

A fan holds a 'Rodgers in' sign prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at The King Power Stadium. Picture: Getty

Phube: Jesus that was quick!!! Top poaching work!

Floridafox: Great appointment and thankful we don’t have to spend between now and August agonizing over who the permanent manager would be. That appointment was faster than Amazon!

StriderHiryu: The deal had clearly been done a while ago as the ITKs reported.

Monsell1976: Could be exciting times, he must have been impressed and given some serious promises regards transfers to give up winning the treble in Scotland considering how long is left of the season.

cityfanlee23: It’s been a whilst since I’ve been this excited with a managerial appointment, infact I don’t remember being this excited before. I really do believe Brendan Rodgers will take us up a lot of notches and push us towards the promised land of top 6. I really do believe he can get top 7 and push that ceiling. Really very happy today.

SheppyFox: He said he’ll give his life for us? No, just try hard mate, we don’t expect you to die for us.

Sir Shep: Well Ranieri got Chelsea to second and then won it with us, Rogers got Liverpool to second, so bring out the confetti again.

Analysethis: An amazing appointment and one of those that will raise a few eyebrows as he was talked about for Arsenal before Emery was appointed and at Chelsea now Sarri is struggling. I have been praying for a brave younger forward thinking manager to come for a while now and I cant say how delighted I am that our talented bunch get to have a talented manager. Welcome Brendan!

Leicesterpool: I welcome him but not for me. Needs to get off to a good solid start. He needs sort the discipline out, I do think there’s one or two need reminding whose in charge and let them know there roles, identify the next captain, try and convince Maguire and Kasper to stay, bring through the young English talent and try make our football as exciting as possible.

Filberts lovechild: Excellent appointment. Plays the way we like to play, gives youth a chance, knows Benkovic well for next season coming back from Celtic. Only worry is his transfer business

Rusko187: For me he’s “kind of” got a free hit for these last games, as long as we’re safe in the league I’d much rather he get to grips with the squad as to what he needs and what he wants out of the team. This gives him a great platform to build over the summer and get 19/20 season off to a banger, from there my expectations would be a top half finish and a good cup run.

HappyFox: Top 10 finish is still possible even 7th place is! I think the shackles will be off, the players will enjoy playing football now and we will see improved performances and better results I reckon we will get 20 points from our remaining 10 games; 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats. Which would have been good enough for 7th last season.