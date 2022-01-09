What channel is the Africa Cup of Nations on? How to watch Cameroon v Burkino Faso in opening match

The official ball of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Cameroon on Sunday, January 9. (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)

While a host of stars have travelled from the Premier League in England, only three players from the SPFL have been called up, namely Rangers' Joe Aribo for Nigeria, Hamilton's David Moyo for Zimbabwe and Alloa's Fernandy Mendy for Guinea-Bissau.

Taking place over the course of the next month, the tournament will open with hosts Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso this afternoon.

The competition follows a similar pattern to the European Championships with group stages followed by a knockout format. The final will be held on Sunday, February 6 in Olembe.

Kick-off times during the group stages will be at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT.

What are the groups?

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ethiopia

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Gabon, Comoros

Group D: Egypt, Nigeria, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

Group E: Algeria, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Gambia, Mauritania

How does it work?

The top two teams from each group, along with the best four third-placed teams will advance to the last-16 knockout stage.

Who are the holders?

The last AFCON was hosted in the summer of 2019 in Egypt. Algeria emerged victorious to claim the second title in their history.

When is the first match?

Today’s opening match of the tournament sees hosts Cameroon take on Burkina Faso in Group A. The match kicks off at 4pm UK time.

Today’s other fixture, also in Group A, sees Ethiopia take on Cape Verde at 7pm UK time.

How to watch:

Sky Sports will show live coverage of all 52 games. Subscribers can stream matches live via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

The BBC has rights to 10 games, including two of the quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final.

Leading odds

Senegal 10/3, Algeria 9/2, Egypt 7/1, Ivory Coast 8/1, Morocco 9/1, Cameroon 9/1, Nigeria 11/1, Ghana 16/1

Covid watch

Fans must be fully vaccinated and show a negative PCR test less than 72 hours before a match. Stadium capacity is set at 60 per cent though it will be increased to 80 per cent when Cameroon play.