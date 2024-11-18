How to watch Poland v Scotland for free

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the 1-0 win over 10-man Croatia on Friday, Scotland’s fate in Nations League A now rests on their final group match in Poland on Monday.

John McGinn’s late winner at Hampden, which came after Petar Sucic had been sent off late in the first half for a second booking, secured Steve Clarke’s side a first competitive win in 17 months and kept alive their hopes of retaining top tier status - and possibly more. Poland, meanwhile, go into the clash on the back of a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Portugal on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland know they simply must win in Warsaw to avoid relegation back to Nations League B. Both themselves and Poland have both collected four points in the competition thus far and while Scotland have a superior goal difference, Poland hold the edge in the head-to-head thanks to their 3-2 win at Hampden in September. It means a draw or a defeat would leave Scotland bottom of Group A1 and end their involvement in Nations League A after one campaign.

A victory, on the other hand, would allow Scotland to leapfrog Poland, condemning the hosts to relegation, and guaranteeing themselves a third place finish, at worst. Third place would see Scotland enter a play-off in March against one of the group runners-up from Nations League B to determine promotion or relegation.

There is also an outside chance that Scotland could clinch second place, providing they win by at least two goals, or Croatia lose by at least two goals to Portugal in Split. A three-goal swing is required for Scotland to overhaul Croatia after they cancelled each other out in the head-to-head. Should Scotland and Croatia finish level on goal difference, then further tiebreakers will be required to determine who finishes second behind group winners Portugal.

Second place would not only secure a place in the Nations League quarter-finals, to be played in March, but it would also elevate Scotland into pot one for World Cup qualifying. This could be huge for Scotland, with their current status as a pot three team sure to provide them with a difficult draw against two higher-ranked nations. There is certainly plenty at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poland host Scotland at the National Stadium in Warsaw. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Poland v Scotland match details

The Nations League Group A1 fixture takes place at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Monday, November 18, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Poland v Scotland TV channel

No television company is showing the match. Due to the withdrawal from the UK market of Viaplay, who held the rights for Scotland’s Nations League ties, there is no TV broadcast package in place. While ITV/STV stepped in to show September’s games against Poland and Portugal, no such agreement was struck for the October or November fixtures with the games not being shown on linear television.

Poland v Scotland live stream

The good news, however, is that the match will be broadcast live, free-to-air, online. Viaplay will be broadcasting the match via their YouTube channel while it will also be shown on the Scotland National Team YouTube channel.

Poland v Scotland team news

Poland were already missing captain and all-time top scorer Robert Lewandowski due to a back injury. However, the Poles suffered further injury blows in their 5-1 defeat to Portugal on Friday with Southampton defender Jan Bednarek and Sampdoria full-back Bartosz Bereszynski ruled out of the Scotland match after coming off injured while Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski and Taras Romanczuk of Jagiellonia Białystok are both major doubts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland appeared to make it through the 1-0 win over Croatia with no fresh injury concerns although Norwich centre-back Grant Hanley could drop out for Scott McKenna after making way for the Las Palmas defender at half-time at Hampden on Friday. John McGinn could also be in contention to return to the starting line-up after his match-winning contribution off the bench, while Lyndon Dykes is expected to return up front at the expense of Tommy Conway.

German official Christian Dingert is the match referee with countryman Soren Storks on VAR duty.