What channel is Glasgow City v Celtic on? SWPL Cup final info, kick-off time, TV details

Last weekend Dryburgh Athletic took the Scottish Women's Championship Cup win a 1-0 win over Montrose and now, two of the country’s big-names go head-to-head for the top flight competition.

Here is all you need to know about Sunday’s Glasgow City v Celtic showpiece.

Match details

The SWPL Cup is up for grabs. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Who: Glasgow City v Celtic

What: Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup Final

Where: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow

When: 4.10pm, Sunday, December 5, 2021

Glasgow City head coach Eileen Gleeson (L) and Celtic head coach Fran Alonso. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Referee: Ross Hardie

How to watch

The match will be shown live on BBC Alba (Sky ch.117, Virgin 120). That means the game is also available to stream online via the iPlayer app.

Coverage begins at 4pm with commentary from Alex O’Henley and former Scotland international player, Suzanne Lappin.

Glasgow City players last held the cup in 2015. (Picture: SNS)

What were the scores when they played before?

The sides are two of the big three in Scottish women’s football and currently sit second and third in the top flight table.

There will be little to separate them at Firhill too, though City have history on their side with six trophy wins to Celtic’s one.

They last met at Celtic’s home ground in Airdrie – the Penny Cars Stadium – in September. A close game finished 2-2 with goals from Clare Shine and Lauren Davidson putting City ahead at the interval but a rallying second half from Celtic saw Olivia Chance score twice for a share of the spoils.

Previous wins

The match involves the beaten finalists in each of the last four competitions played – with Hibs holding the trophy on each occasion. City fell at the final hurdle in 2016 and 2019, with Hibs defeating Celtic in the two years in between.

The last time City held the cup was after an extra-time victory over the Edinburgh side in 2015, which took their tally to six. A win on Sunday will draw them level with Hibs on seven trophy wins each.

Celtic’s one and only triumph came in 2010.

Anything else?

Tickets are available at the gate, priced £8 and £2 while a fanzone will also be in operation pre-match from 2pm. There will be meet and greet opportunities with former players of each side – Jo Love (City) and Natalie Ross (Celtic).