'We're in the second tier and we can't afford it' - Inverness CT beg shareholders for cash amid administration fears and £800k losses each year

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are begging shareholders for urgent help as chief executive Scot Gardiner admitted the club can't afford to be in Scottish football's second tier.

The Caley Jags are losing around £800,000 each year in the Championship and last week saw the departure of chairman Graham Rae and director Alan McPhee and, along with them, funding provided by the Muirfield Mills group, which has provided more than £1 million of investment since 2012.

Inverness are debt-free but are struggling for money and are due to hold an extraordinary general meeting this evening, according to the Daily Mail.

Gardiner is expected to ask shareholders to stump up cash to help stave off the threat of administration but admitted the 2014/15 Scottish Cup winners are in a worrying position.

He told the Mail: "We need working capital. Our revenues are through the floor in the Championship.

"We are in the second tier, and we can't afford it.

"We have been speaking to some of the big shareholders appealing to them to help us because we don't have the revenue to continue as we are."

Insisting that the Highland club had done everything in their power to "steady the ship", the former Hearts chief added: "We need the shareholders to step up now.

"We have no debt now, no soft loans any more, no bank debt and we own the stadium - but unless we have an investment of cash, we will find ourselves in a precarious position."