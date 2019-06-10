We have to trust VAR system says Scotland’s Erin Cuthbert

Scotland forward Erin Cuthbert says teams have to trust in the VAR system after the penalty which set England on their way to a 2-1 World Cup win over Scotland in Nice.

England’s opening goal came from the spot after a contentious handball, missed by the referee but picked up by VAR officials.

Cuthbert said: “I’m 40 yards away from the decision so I can’t see why it was made – but it was looked over by so many people in the VAR room. You’ve got to trust the decision they make is correct.”

Scotland’s second game in Group D is against Japan in Rennes on Friday and Cuthbert says the team must be able to deal with such setbacks.

The 20-year-old Chelsea star added: “We have to cope with adversity because there are going to be hard moments in games. That’s what we have to take into the Japan game on Friday – and possess the ball better.”

Despite the defeat, Cuthbert, the youngest member of the Scotland squad, was thrilled by the occasion. She said: “It was absolutely incredible to walk out for your country for the first time at a World Cup. It’s everything I dreamed of as a little girl and I was quite emotional at the national anthem.”