We have improved and can get even better

Darren Young admitted the final quarter of the season hadn’t been good enough, but said there were still plenty of highs from across the year.

A 3-2 defeat at home to Forfar brought the curtain down on an unforgettable campaign for the Fifers.

With the majority of the squad signed up again for next season’s challenge, the manager won’t dwell on missing out on the play-offs and is keen to build on the positives.

Young said: “To finish seventh is disappointing.

“But we won more points than last season and feel we’ve improved the squad.

“At the start of the season people were saying ‘just beat Raith Rovers’.

“We beat them twice and probably should have beaten them a third time as well.

“We know where we’ve gone wrong towards the end and how we can improve that next year.”

Young met recently with chairman Jim Stevenson and said he was pleased with the backing he continues to get from the board.

A couple of new signings are expected to be announced soon to add to those already committed for next year.

The manager added: “It’s a reflection on how well those boys have done this season.

“Looking at those we have signed again, they’re all good lads and good to have around the club.

“Someone like Pat Slattery, you know what you’re going to get from him every week.”

But, for others, their time in Methil is up.

Jonny Court, Daniel Terry, Chris Kane and Scott Linton have all left the Methil club, as have the loan players Rory Currie, Chris Higgins, Stewart Murdoch and Broque Watson.

New deals have been offered to players Mark Docherty, Craig Watson and Daryll Meggatt.