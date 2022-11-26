'We got the luck with the sending off': Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reacts to Scottish Cup progress

Gary Bowyer admitted Dundee benefited from a “lucky” sending off as they piled the pain on Airdrie with four extra-time goals to reach the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Airdrie player-manager Rhys McCabe and Dundee manager Gary Bowyer during a Scottish Cup third round match.

Airdrie defender Cameron Ballantyne was sent off in time added on at the end of 90 minutes when he picked up a second booking after felling Alex Jakubiak in the middle of the park.

It had not looked a particularly bad challenge and even the Dundee coaching staff seemed surprised when referee Lloyd Wilson flashed a red card.

But the home side could not afford to show any sympathy towards their League Two opponents who had already stormed back into the game to make it 2-2.

Calum Gallagher gave the visitors a first half lead but goals from Paul McMullan and Zak Rudden either side of half-time put Dundee in front.

Callum Smith struck midway through the second half to level the tie and take it into extra time. The hosts then struck four times against their tiring opponents through substitutes Deryk Osei, who scored a double, and Luke McCowan and Fin Robertson.

“The most important thing is getting through and that’s what we’ve done," said Bowyer. “It took 30 minutes more than we would have liked. I’m not being patronising saying this but credit has to go to Airdrie because I thought they were terrific.

“The started better than us, we were too slow and sloppy in our play. We got the luck with the sending off and that changed it but once that happened we were very clinical. The impact of the subs was exactly what we wanted and that has been a theme of the season for us. That’s the challenge for players when they come on in games.”