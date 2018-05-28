‘We don’t blame you, Loris’ says Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson

Loris Karius says he is “infinitely sorry” for the mistakes he made in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, but team-mate Andrew Robertson insists the rest of the squad do not blame the goalkeeper for Saturday night’s heartache.

Karius was in tears at the final whistle in Kiev after the Reds’ 3-1 loss. Real’s first goal came when Karim Benzema charged down an attempted throw-out by the 24-year-old German keeper, and Karius then allowed a long-range Gareth Bale shot to slip through his grasp for the third.

But Scotland international Robertson insists the responsibilty will be shared by the whole team. “We win as a team, we lose as a team. We fell short,” said the Liverpool full-back, who became the first Scot to play in the final of the Champions League since Paul Lambert featured for Borussia Dortmund in 1997.

“Of course he made mistakes. He did. But we are not blaming him. He will hold his hands up. He has been incredible since he got the No 1 jersey. He is young and he will learn from it. He will be a top keeper.

“We have fallen short and there are no words that we can say to Loz that will make it better for him. We went around him. We all gave him a hug and tried to lift him.”

Robertson’s words are likely to offer little comfort to Karius, though. The keeper was visibly distraught at the end of the match as he went over to apologise to the travelling Liverpool fans, and yesterday afternoon he poured his heart out on social media.

Karius tweeted: “Haven’t really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again... I’m infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down...

“As I said I’d just like to turn back the time but that’s not possible. It’s even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time...

“Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game. I don’t take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger.”

Karius had earlier told talkSPORT: “I lost my team the game. I’m sorry for everyone – from the team, from the whole club – that the mistakes cost dearly. If I could go back in time, I would. I feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down.

“It’s very hard right now but that’s the life of a goalkeeper. These goals cost us the title, basically.”