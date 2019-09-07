WATCH: Scotland star Caroline Weir scores stunning winner for Manchester City in record-breaking derby

Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir was the match winner as her stunning second-half strike gave Manchester City a precious victory over city rivals and newly promoted Manchester United.

The 24-year-old, who turned out for Shelley Kerr’s squad at this summer’s World Cup in France, netted the only goal of the game three minutes into the second period when she unleashed a 25-yard strike that flew past goalkeeper Mary Earps into the top corner.

The contest at the Etihad, played in front of a record-breaking 31,215 for a women’s club game in Britain, was the opening fixture of the new Women’s Super League season. Weir was also named the player of the match.

