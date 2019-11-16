WATCH: Ryan Christie scores fantastic goal to open scoring for Scotland in Cyprus

Ryan Christie scored his first goal for Scotland in sensational style, curling home the opener after just over ten minutes of the European Championship qualifier.

Scotland looked to have gone behind a few minutes earlier when a shot from the home team cannoned off David Marshall's crossbar and appeared to bounce over the line. The goal wasn't given though and Christie gave Scotland the lead soon after, cutting in from the right and curling a terrific shot past the Cypriot goalkeeper Pardo.

Christie's goal comes on his 10th cap for the senior team.