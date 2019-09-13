WATCH: Falkirk players Gregor Buchanan, Conor Sammon and Charlie Telfer meet the Bairns fans

Have your say

Falkirk fans had the chance to quiz some of the first team last night.

Captain Gregor Buchanan, striker Conor Sammon and former Morton midfield man Charlie Telfer were on the panel for a meet the players evening.

Gregor Buchanan, Conor Sammon and Charlie Telfer met the supporters last night. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The event was held in the Behind The Goals bar in the Falkirk Stadium south stand.

The players fielded questions from the assembled supporters, with MC support from Stadium announcer and Rocksport radio DJ Dave McIntosh.

Falkirk play Forfar tomorrow. Kick off 3pm. Match preview: Click here

Gregor Buchanan, Conor Sammon and Charlie Telfer met the supporters last night. Picture: Michael Gillen.