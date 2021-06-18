Graeme Brown of Hampden Bowling Club explains the rich history surrounding the club – located a stone’s throw away from the current Hampden Park where the Euro 2020 is being hosted in Glasgow.
In 2017, Mr Brown located a map which finally proved that the site was the first Hampden Park from 1873 to 1884.
The Glasgow site was the world’s first purposefully international football ground and where the modern game of football was invented by Queens Park FC.
It was also the site football legend Andrew Watson made his mark as the first black international player and captain.
To find out more about the club’s detailed and significant history in the footballing world, watch the video as Mr Brown guides us through the historic site.