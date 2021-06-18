Graeme Brown of Hampden Bowling Club explains the rich history surrounding the club – located a stone’s throw away from the current Hampden Park where the Euro 2020 is being hosted in Glasgow.

In 2017, Mr Brown located a map which finally proved that the site was the first Hampden Park from 1873 to 1884.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampden Bowling Club was the first ever Hampden Park site and has a mural detailing Scotland's 5-1 victory over England in 1881 (Photo: Hannah Brown).

The Glasgow site was the world’s first purposefully international football ground and where the modern game of football was invented by Queens Park FC.

It was also the site football legend Andrew Watson made his mark as the first black international player and captain.

To find out more about the club’s detailed and significant history in the footballing world, watch the video as Mr Brown guides us through the historic site.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.