Watch as Highland League team are forced to abandon training as stags invade pitch

A Highland League team have been forced to abandon their training session after a pair of stags decided to invade their pitch.

The incredible footage took place as players from Fort William were forced to watch on from the sidelines as the two beasts strutted around at Claggan Park.

Posting a video on their official Twitter account, Fort William FC, who ended their unenviable record of losing 73 games without a win this summer, wrote: "We’ve had to stop training because of some stags."

• READ MORE: Fort William FC - 'Worst football club in Britain no more'

Fans of the club took to the social media site to inject soem typical humour into the preceedings.

@duncsjr replied: "Dasher & Prancer train in preparation for looming big night. A spokesman said: 'Everyone is working hard, it’s always tough but these big International nights are what it’s all about'.

"Blitzen is thought to have recovered well from bruised hoof & available."

While another quipped: "Fort William tried to offer them contracts, but they were two deer!"

@skeegan1948 added: "Crucial league match.Twelve pointer at Claggan Park tonight."