Video: The late Ernie Hunt’s ‘donkey kick’ free-kick goal

Ernie Hunt, the former Wolves, Everton and Coventry City forward, has died aged 75 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease

Hunt was famous for scoring the “donkey kick” free-kick which led to a change in the rules.

His volley for Coventry against Everton – the first goal to be shown in colour on Match of the Day in 1970 and winner of the BBC’s goal of the season – came after Scotland international Willie Carr flicked the ball up with his heels.

The move was later outlawed by the game’s rule-makers.

Hunt began his career with hometown club Swindon before moving to Wolves then Everton ahead of signing for Coventry, for whom he played 173 times.

After leaving Highfield Road he joined Bristol City in 1974 before moving into non-league football, later becoming an inductee into Coventry’s Hall of Fame.

“Coventry City is deeply saddened to learn of the death of the former striker Ernie Hunt,” the club said in a statement.