Video: Former Rangers star Alan Hutton compared to Diego Maradona after incredible solo goal

Alan Hutton may receive a phone call from Alex McLeish in the coming days and weeks to convince him to come out of international retirement after the Aston Villa star scored a memorable solo goal in the Birmingham derby.

The former Rangers full-back astounded fans north and south of the border as he picked up the ball in his own half before rampaging forward, beating three opponents before placing the ball into the bottom corner with his 'weaker' left foot.

It was the fourth goal in Villa 4-2 defeat of Birmingham City, taking the side into eighth in the Championship.

The goal prompted raucous scenes at Villa Park with the jubilant home fans singing about Hutton being the 'Scottish Cafu'. However, one person took to Twitter to state: "They now call Cafu the Brazilian Alan Hutton."

Yet, it was another South American legend he was compared to with fans putting it alongside Diego Maradona's famous effort for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup.

Hutton has been a Villa player since 2011, joining from Tottenham Hotspur who brought him to England in 2008. He has had three loan spells during his time and the strike was only his third for the club.

He told Sky Sports: “I have been here for a long time and this club means so much to me. To be able to score is a dream come true for me. At the end of the day I am just happy we won. I like to contribute, obviously, so getting the goal is unbelievable.“

Hutton, who has 50 caps for Scotland, has not played for his country since 2016 after retiring in November that year for private reasons.