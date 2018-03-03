VAR expected to be used at this year’s World Cup

Following the IFAB’s unanimous approval, it is almost certain that the FIFA Council will sanction the use of the VAR system at this summer’s World Cup in Russia when it meets in Colombia later this month, and Gianni Infantino is confident it will have a a positive effect.

“Of course it will have an impact on the World Cup and on the matches, and it will have a positive impact on the matches, this is what the studies show,” he said.

“From the 1,000 matches, approximately, that were part of the experiment, the level of accuracy of the decisions taken by the referees increased to 99 per cent.

“It’s almost perfect. Perfection in our world does not exist, but VAR certainly gets us closer.

“I was extremely sceptical personally on VAR, but we tested it, and I personally came quite a long way.

“I can guarantee our referees which will be at the World Cup will be ready. They have trained for the last two years.”