Unexpected encouragement for Kilmarnock in Zach Hemming red card appeal decision

Kilmarnock Head of Football Operations James Fowler had encouragement from Hamilton over Zach Hemmings red card. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Hemming made two excellent stops from 12 yards – one at either side – to deny David Moyo and Andy Ryan in the second half having also denied the Zimbabwean forward in the first.

However racing from his line with 12 minutes to play he clattered Ryan and sent the forward flying and received his marching orders from referee John Beaton with the score 3-1. Replacement Sam Walker conceded to Josh Mullin’s free-kick late on in the action-packed afternoon, but Fowler will decide on his next move and look into an appeal – and has had encouragement from Hamilton.

“I felt that all the penalties were penalties, we might look at appealing the red card, we aren’t sure who gave the decision.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Zach Hemming (centre) is sent off by referee John Beaton for a tackle on Hamilton's Andy Ryan during a Cinch Championship match between Hamilton and Kilmarnock at the Fountain of Youth Stadium, on December 26, 2021, in Hamilton, Scotland (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

“It was an interesting one for Zach, he’s probably been our best player this year and he had a good game again.

“Thankfully it didn’t cost us in the end, and he will be frustrated today.

“I feel sorry for him after the two saves, he’s had a good game, but we will definitely look to appeal in the next few days.

“Their staff didn’t seem to think it was either which tells its own story, we will look back and see what we can do.”

Kilmarnock's Fraser Murray (R) celebrates making it 3-1 with Callum Hendry (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Under Fowler’s temporary charge Killie hit three goals and fought back from conceding after just three minutes to win and move back into the top Championship’s four.

“We are happy with the three points, there were really good parts in the game. I thought we should have been further ahead.

“Losing an early goal obviously wasn’t part of the plan, but the reaction from the players was excellent, then we got ourselves ahead.“We tried to change a few things this week for some freshness, and the boys bought into it.

“Scott Robinson deserves a special mention in terms of how hard he worked, his apetite to create things is excellent.

“We have got a good squad, it’s just a matter of the new manager getting those performances more often like there was today.”