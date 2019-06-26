Under 20s can push their way into East Fife top team

The introduction of an East Fife under 20s side next season can only benefit the club according to boss Darren Young.

Young has welcomed the announcement that an application to enter an under 20s team into the Lowland League’s youth set-up has been approved.

The creation of the side means the Fifers have a clear player pathway all the way up from children’s football to the first team via the East Fife Community Football Club.

Boss Young, who, along with assistant Tony McMinn helped create a similar structure to the top XI while at Albion Rovers, says there are so many positives about the move.

He said: “We had a similar set up at Albion Rovers and from it myself and Tony gave six or seven players their first team debuts.

“One of those was Connor Shields who ended up getting a move to Sunderland.

“It can put boys in the shop window and gives them a real chance to make it.”

Some of those already at the club to be part of the 20s side have been training along with Young’s top team during the early stages of pre-season.

A few may be given game time during the side’s pre-season friendlies with Albion Rovers, scheduled to visit last night (Tuesday) as we were going to print, before Dundee United arrive on Saturday.

Young says the games mark another step forward in his preparations for the competitive season kicking off.

“The boys are looking sharp; it’s so far, so good,” he said.

“I’ll be looking for the players to all get a good 45 minutes each in them during the friendlies.

“It looks like Dundee United will have two teams and be doing the same on Saturday.”