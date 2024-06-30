The knockout stage is upon us as the highly anticipated European Championships in Germany reaches the crunch stage of the tournament.
The Tartan Army are sadly already back home after mustering just one point from three games, but some of the world’s most lethal goal-scorers, such as Kylian Mbappe, Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham, are very much still there, with many of them already proving pivotal to their team’s success at the tournament. But which of them is the leading favourite to win the Golden Boot?
1. Jamal Musiala - 6/1
The Bayern Munich forward has dazzled for Germany in the group stages and scored again in the last 16 win over Denmark. He has three goals. | AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
2. Harry Kane - 7/1
He may have missed out on silverware with Bayern Munich this year, but could he fire England to Euro 2024 glory? The Three Lions number nine is second favourite for the Golden Boot after another impressive season in front of goal - but he only has one goal so far. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
3. Kylian Mbappe - 15/2
Real Madrid's new superstar signing has seen his odds to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024 increase in the last few days. His nation are into the next 16 but he has just one goal so far. | Alexander HassensteinPhoto: Alexander Hassenstein
4. Kai Havertz - 9/1
His summer move from Chelsea to Arsenal proved to be a big positive for the German midfielder, who has fitted in seamlessly with Mikel Arteta's squad. He has two goals at Euro 2024 already. | Alex PantlingPhoto: Alex Pantling