Two arrested and charged over football-related incidents in Edinburgh

Two men have been arrested and charged following football-related incidents in Edinburgh over the past week.

A 26-year-old has been charged in connection with a serious assault on a 70-year-old woman on Westfield Road, near BT Murrayfield Stadium, on October 28 2018.

A further arrest was made, with a 21-year-old man being charged in connection with an assault on a footballer at Tynecastle Stadium on October 31.

Police have confirmed that both men have been released and will appear in court at a later date.

Inquiries into other incidents that occured at the Gorgie stadium are currently ongoing.