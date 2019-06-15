Turnbull wanted £20k-a-week from Celtic, Warburton slams Rangers conduct over Wallace, Hibs still keen on striker, Scotland star unhappy with £30m price tag, Gerrard continues defender pursuit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... The latest on David Turnbull, the £30m Scotland star, Rangers criticism and more. QPR boss Mark Warburton hit out at Rangers' conduct regarding Lee Wallace. The Englishman signed the left-back for the Championship side and praised his conduct. (Scottish Sun) Ryan Fraser says Bournemouth have left him in the dark over his future this summer and has questioned the 30 million price tag reportedly placed on him by the Dorset club. (The Scotsman) David Turnbull wants 20k-a-week from Celtic. The transfer from Motherwell has hit the rocks over the player's demands which are more than Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk were paid when they arrived. (Scottish Sun) Celtic have pledged to look elsewhere if they cannot agree personal terms with Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull. Negotiations with the players agent have reached an impasse and Celtic have now threatened to move on. (The Scotsman) Bonnyrigg Rose have won their battle for SFA membership after more than a month of uncertainty, and will compete in the Lowland League next season. Rangers have not given up in their pursuit of defender George Edmundson. Portsmouth have had a bid accepted by Oldham Athletic but the centre-back is weighing up his options. (Daily Record) Callum McGregor has spoken of his determination to get back at it with Celtic after a 69-game season. The midfielder who has been subject of transfer speculation will take a 12-day break before returning. (Scottish Sun) Paul Hanlon is as excited as any Hibs fan as he looks forward to new boss Paul Heckingbottoms first season in charge. He and his team-mates prepare to return for pre-season training on Thursday. (Evening News) Shelley Kerr has stated her team will be ready to go against Argentina. Following two defeats Scotland need to win to have any chance of progressing from the group. (Daily Record) Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he still has hopes of bringing Scotland striker Marc McNulty back to Easter Road but revealed he also has other targets in mind. (Evening News) Japan 2 - 1 Scotland - Shelley Kerr's side outclassed in Rennes despite Lana Clelland's screamer 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.