Trouten delivers sting in the tail

A second-half strike from Alan Trouten handed Alloa their first win of the campaign and left struggling Queen of the South still searching for theirs.

The home side may have had more possession but lacked the creativity to break down a solid Wasps defence.

Instead the visitors showed a little more urgency in front of goal with efforts from Scott Taggart and Robert Thomson, neither of which troubled Queens goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.

Stephen Dobbie went closer at the other end with a curling free-kick which went just wide, and the veteran sent another chance over the bar soon afterwards. He then had a third chance, this time following good work by Faissal El Bakhtaoui, but was again just off target.

Thomson had the final effort of a dull first period but once again it was off target.

Queens were caught on the break on the restart as Alloa scored against the run of play. Thomson raced clear before feeding Trouten, whose shot appeared to go through McCrorie’s legs.

The setback prompted the Doonhamers to push forward in pursuit of a leveller, but their efforts on goal remained both sporadic and insipid.

Alloa might have made the points safe in the dying minutes, but Liam Buchanan placed his shot too close to McCrorie.

El Bakhtaoui had a late chance to equalise, but sent one final shot wide of the target.