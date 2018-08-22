Tony Adams, ex-Arsenal and England captain, linked with Livingston job

Former Arsenal captain and England international Tony Adams has been linked with the Livingston job, according to reports.

The 51-year-old is understood to have made contact with the West Lothian side to signal his interest in succeeding Kenny Miller.

Adams, who made over 5600 appearances for Arsenal, has been in Edinburgh promoting his book “Sober” and became aware of the vacancy after Miller departed the Tony Macaroni Arena after just seven weeks.

He hasn’t managed since an ill-fated spell in charge of Spanish side Granada in 2017 resulted in the team being relegated to the country’s second tier.

Adams has also had spells managing Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth and Gabala in Azerbaijan. He also spent time with Chinese Super League side Chongqing Dangdai as sporting director.

However, the 66-cap England international faces competition from ex-Falkirk boss Gary Holt, and former Queen of the South manager Gavin Skelton, while David Martindale is expected to take charge of the first team this weekend.