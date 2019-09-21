Tommy Wright positive on St Johnstone’s forward plan

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright believes if they can recreate the level on display against Aberdeen they can make things difficult for Rangers.

Michael O’Halloran earned Saints a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie but it could have been different after they were awarded a second-half penalty by referee Steven McLean only to see it overturned following discussion with the assistant.

Saints are yet to win in the Ladbrokes Premiership this season and welcome Rangers to McDiarmid Park hoping to end a run of six league games without a victory dating back to the final game of last season.

Wright told St Johnstone’s official website: “We always know when Rangers or Celtic come that they’re going to pack the place out so it should be a good atmosphere today.

“We always want to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the league and that’s what we’ll be doing this weekend.

“We did well against Rangers here last season and ended up losing out at the death before getting a 0-0 draw at Ibrox after that.

“It was encouraging signs last week at Pittodrie and if we can play to the level I know we’re capable of then I’m confident we can get a positive result.

“We have to get the balance right between defence and attack. We know that there will be times that Rangers dominate possession so our shape needs to be good but we’ll also try to be as offensive as we can without leaving ourselves open at the back.”