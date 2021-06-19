'Toe to toe Scotland, love that' - Scottish footballers react to national team’s Euro 2020 draw with England

Andy Robertson salutes the fans at full time

East Fife's Danny Denholm wrote: “The usual arrogance from English media in the build up, makes even a draw so sweet.”

Motherwell striker Tony Watt added: “O’Donnell, Hanley, and Adams unplayable – 11 warriors.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fir Park team-mate Steven Lawless said: “Great performance tonight. Unlucky not to get the win, made England look average! Seen some amount of s***e on here about O’Donnell and Dykes after the last game. Both unbelievable tonight – O’Donnell cigar out all night. Dykes tremendous.”

Former Hibs and Scotland winger Kevin Harper wrote: “Billy Gilmour – take a bow son; top drawer.”

Tam McManus added: “Massive credit to Stevie Clarke and his coaching staff. Team and tactics spot on. Brave to play two up top and bring Gilmour in. Also kept faith with O’Donnell who was immense as was McGregor. Gilmour the first player since Barry Ferguson who has that confidence/swagger to demand the ball everywhere on the park. Brave. Talented. Fantastic to watch.”

Hibs defender Paul McGinn wrote: “Toe to toe Scotland, love that. Big cojones Stephen O’Donnell.”

Aberdeen's Scott Brown added: “What a performance by the team. Done the whole country proud.”

Robert Snodgrass added: “Great performance from every player there. Young Billy Gilmour, different class son.”

Charlie Adam tweeted: “What a performance from this group of players. No one gave them a chance.”

John McGinn said: “A performance to be proud of, thanks for all the support. See ye Tuesday.”

Billy Gilmour tweeted: “What a performance by the boys tonight. Fans were unreal all night!”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.