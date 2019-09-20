‘Time to change our away form, fast’ says Falkirk goalkeeper Cammy Bell ahead of Stranraer trip

Falkirk’s lack of wins – and goals – on the road has concerned fans, but goalkeeper Cammy Bell says the Bairns says now is the time to change the record.

Having endured scoreless draws at Peterhead and Airdrie either side of a shock defeat to Clyde at Broadwood, the Bairns travelling support have not been in the best of spirits, especially when the side also crashed out of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup in an away trip to Kirkcaldy, without scoring a goal.

Ray McKinnon

MATCHDAY LIVE: Stranraer v Falkirk

But Cammy Bell says the players know that time is of the essence when it comes to righting the wrongs from earlier trips, starting with today’s game in Stranraer.

“Our away form has not been good enough so it is something we have to change fast, we know that ourselves,” the former Rangers goalkeeper told The Falkirk Herald.

Stranraer are also struggling for form having been thumped 6-1 last week at Clyde. Falkirk though can take heart from a dominant performance against Forfar, and a 3-0 home win.

Bell added: “We need to go there and get three points but it is going to be a difficult game. It’s something we will face a lot on the road this season, is difficult ties.

STATS PREVIEW: Stranraer v Falkirk

“Stranraer are on the back of a hard defeat on Saturday so they’ll be up for the game and we know we need to go there and start winning away game as well as home games to get to the top of the league.

“It was good to get back to winning ways and we knew we were under a little bit of pressure having not been producing performances and results. It has been a difficult few weeks for us.

“First Clyde then a draw at Airdrie and then the cup game. This week we knew we had to put in a performance at home and get the three points because that’s what it is all about at the end of the day.

READ MORE: Injury doubts for Falkirk

“The defence were all solid on Saturday and we looked much more rigid and we got the clean sheet which is something we need to do and develop this season. We need to keep as many clean sheets as we can and let the other guys go and win us the games.”

Ray McKinnon was also taking positives from the victory over Forfar, but cautiously optimistic when coming up against a Stranraer side smarting from a schooling by David Goodwillie.

“Everyone goes down to Stranraer and finds it difficult,” said the boss. “I have spoken to one of the directors about the trip and believe Falkirk lost 1-0 on their last trip down so it is going to be difficult. But if we go down with the right attitude, the right intensity then we’ll have a good chance… but Stranraer will be smarting from last week.

LAST TIME: Falkirk 1 Stranraer 0

“Things went against them and it looks worse than it was with the way the game went for them and the red cards and penalties. They’re a decent side and a big aggressive team who will be suited to their home park. It’ll be physical on Saturday, that’s for sure.

“We have players to match it and a good mix in the squad but they will be quite physical and set pieces will be important for them. We’ll need to be mindful of them and need to match them in that department.”

The boss is likely to be without Charlie Telfer and Michael Tidser who are both carrying minor injuries.