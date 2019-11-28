Tie with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will boost Stranraer boss’s transfer budget

Stranraer’s Scottish Cup tie with Rangers could provide a windfall for boss Stevie Farrell - even before a ball is kicked at Ibrox.

The fourth round draw was the perfect early anniversary present for Scotland’s third oldest club which will celebrate its 150th birthday in 2020.

And club chairman Iain Dougan admitted the Blues can now budget to back efforts to augment the squad in the January transfer window.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted. One of the Old Firm away from home is the plum tie for anybody at our level, purely because of the financial aspect.

“You’re always looking for either the Old Firm away or something which can be perceived as a winnable tie at home.

“The reality is we’re not going to win the cup but it could actually pay dividends for the rest of the season, league-wise.

“It means we can back the manager in January should he wish to strengthen - and what manager doesn’t? We’re not having to scrimp and save.

“Looking at the bigger picture, it clears any overdraft that’s there and going forward it’s a good fillip for next season as well.

“I think it’s well documented that we will easily have the lowest budget in our league, even dropping a league we wouldn’t be one of the top budgets playing-wise.”

The draw was something of a nerve-wracking affair for Blues fans - Rangers v Stranraer was the last tie out and Celtic were also among the last eight teams to be pulled, as were two Lowland League sides.

And as much as the tie will be welcomed the club’s accountants, the chairman says it’s also a huge occasion for everyone else connected with the club.

He said: “Taking the financial aspect out, it’s a big, big day for our coaching staff and players who have maybe never played Rangers before and will maybe never play them again.

“We haven’t a lot of supporters but it gives them a wee buzz as well, away from the humdrum and the regular trips to the rest of the league.”

The tie will be played on the weekend of January 18 and 19. This Saturday Stranraer are away to Falkirk.