Throttur Reykjavik come to Falkirk and Sunderland on football tour

Falkirk’s over-35s foundation football team will provide the first opposition to Icelandic outfit Throttur Reykjavik OB on Friday night

The touring team will also meet Stenhousemuir, Cumbernauld Colts and Sunderland at the Stadium of Light but kick off against Ian Angus-Felton’s team at The Falkirk Stadium.

Former Falkirk, St Johnstone, Gretna and Stenhousemuir striker Kenny Deuchar will miss the Icelandic clash

The manager is expecting a tough test – especially with one of his most experienced players unavailable.

He explained to The Falkirk Herald: “It will be a good test. Throttur Reykjavik are an Icelandic Premiership team, but this is their old boys’ side. The players within it have all played for Throttur in the top division in Iceland so we are expecting a good, competitive game.

“We have Kenny Deuchar within our ranks but unfortunately he won’t be available but we have players from a decent standard too who have played a high level of amateur or junior level.

“We have players with experience at Camelon and Linlithgow Rose and we’re looking forward to it.”

It’s a change from their usual journeys across the central belt in the Central and West Scotland over-35s League. The match was arranged via an Icelandic football twitter account who contacted Ian about the upcoming tour seeking help with opposition.

Kick off at The Falkirk Stadium is 7.30pm.

Entry is free.