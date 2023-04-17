All Sections
'Three clubs tracking Duk' as transfer expert has say on Aberdeen hitman's future

In-form Aberdeen forward Duk is being monitored by a clutch of English clubs, including newly-promoted English Premier League outfit Burnley, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST
Aberdeen's Duk has been in good form for the Dons this season.Aberdeen's Duk has been in good form for the Dons this season.
Aberdeen's Duk has been in good form for the Dons this season.

Cape Verde internationalist Duk has scored 18 goals across all competitions in his maiden season in Scottish football. Signed from Benfica’s B team last season, the 23-year-old has become a major hit with the Dons faithful and is one of the main reasons why Aberdeen are currently sitting third in the cinch Premiership, with his latest goal coming against Ross County in a 1-0 victory on Friday night.

However, his exploits at Pittodrie are catching the eye of other clubs. Burnley, managed by Vincent Kompany, are reported to be interested in him are securing the Sky Bet Championship title earlier this month, while Blackburn Rovers and Hull City are also mooted as potential suitors. The Tigers had a scout in Scotland over the weekend watching matches.

“Burnley are monitoring Aberdeen striker Duk, wrote Romano, who is widely regarded as one of the most reliable international journalists. “He scored 18 goals performing at excellent levels. Blackburn and Hull City are also tracking him. #transfers. Aberdeen signed Duk from Benfica on 50% deal for free.”

