Thirteen new clubs admitted as EoS League splits into three sections

The East of Scotland League will have 39 teams taking part next season playing across three conferences.

The league confirmed at last night’s egm, chaired by John Greenhorn, pictured, that a further 13 clubs’ applications to join the set-up had been accepted.

In the last few months, there has been a mass exodus of clubs from the Junior ranks – 26 in total – who have relinquished their Scottish Junior Football Association (SJFA) memberships in favour of joining the SPFL Pyramid system which offers a pathway into the SPFL.

The revamped East of Scotland set-up will be split into three conferences with each section consisting of 13 teams.

The winners of each conference will then play off against one another in a round-robin competition to determine who are the league champions. Recently-crowned Super League champions Bonnyrigg Rose have been placed in Conference B alongside East of Scotland stalwarts Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Tynecastle.

Kelty Hearts were the first club to leave the Junior set-up last year and earned promotion to the Lowland League in May at the first time of asking.

Former Lowland League champions Edinburgh City were the first club to earn promotion to SPFL League 2 via the Pyramid system with victory over East Stirlingshire in the play-off final in May 2016.

The three conferences will be made up as follows:

Conference A: Hawick Royal Albert, Leith Athletic, Peebles Rovers, Coldstream, Tweedmouth, Penicuik Athletic, Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Newtongrange Star, Musselburgh Athletic, Dunbar United, Arniston Rangers, Oakley, United, Easthouses Lily.

Conference B: Lothian Thistle HV, Tynecastle, Burntisland Shipyard, Eyemouth United, Bonnyrigg Rose, Dundonald Bluebell, Bo’ness United, Sauchie, Haddington Athletic, Tranent, Dalkeith, Crossgates Primrose, Dunipace.

Conference C: Preston Athletic, Heriot-Watt University, Stirling University, Ormiston, Linlithgow Rose, Broxburn Athletic, Camelon, Jeanfield Swifts, Blackburn United, St Andrews United, Edinburgh United, Craigroyston, Inverkeithing.