Nicola Sturgeon released the video on Twitter on Monday morning as Scotland prepares to face Czech Republic in the first major tournament for the men’s team in over 20 years.

The First Minister said: “After 23 long years, the big moment has arrived, our men’s team back where they belong on the big stage.

“To Steve Clarke and the whole team, thanks for getting us here.

"You’ve done us proud already but the very, very best of luck for every kick of the ball.

"The whole country is behind you.

"We’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.”

Scotland secured their place in the Euros back in November after a tense penalty shoot out against Serbia.

The First Minister continued: "Every single Scotland fan has waited such a long time for this moment.

"Every fan deserves to enjoy this and I hope everybody does enjoy it.

"I’ll be watching along with everybody else.

"But, I’m the one that’s got to say it, of course: we are still in the Covid pandemic so as you enjoy, we hope, lots and lots of Scottish goals, please try and do it safely, for your own sake but for those yo love as well.

"Come on Scotland!”

There are fan zones set up in Glasgow to allow fans to gather and watch the Scotland games on the big screens, while still abiding by coronavirus guidelines.

