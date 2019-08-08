The Stevie May to St Johnstone transfer saga takes another twist

The chances of Stevie May joining St Johnstone for the second time appear to be dead in the water once again.

The Daily Record is reporting that Saints are now looking at other targets after being unable to agree a deal with their former hitman at the second attempt.

Previously, a contract was agreed between both parties before May and his agent, Rowan Vine, attempted to make some last-minute changes.

It is believed that May then performed a U-turn and let St Johnstone know he'd be willing to sign for the original terms of the agreement.

St Johnstone have since come back with a second offer on reduced terms, which May has rejected.

The attacker is currently with Aberdeen as the Pittodrie side gear up to face Rijeka in the Europa League.

May has been told he's free to find another club this summer.