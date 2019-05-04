The numbers behind how Celtic won the Scottish Premiership

Celtic have clinched an eighth consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership title following a 3-0 win at Aberdeen. Here are some of the telling statistics behind the league champions and their title triumph.

14 - Goal tally of Celtic’s top Premiership scorer Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman has netted 20 goals in total across all competitions.

4 - Scottish Premiership titles now claimed by boss Neil Lennon. Brendan Rodgers was in the dugout for the first eight months of the campaign but his defection to Leicester means credit for securing title number eight will go to the man who kicked off their current run of dominance.

13 - Wins from 16 league games so far in 2019. The only blemishes on that run have been three goalless draws with Aberdeen, Livingston and Hibernian. The Parkhead side have also conceded just three league goals since the turn of the year, amassing 13 clean sheets.

8 - This is Celtic’s eighth consecutive title. The Scottish record is nine, achieved by both Old Firm teams.

31 - The number of Celtic players who have featured in the league this season.

33 - Appearances in the league so far by Callum McGregor and James Forrest, the most by a Celtic player this term. McGregor has started 32 of his run-outs, while Forrest’s was on from the kick-off in 31 of his.

2 - Games the Hoops have remaining in this campaign. They won the title with three to spare last year.

50 - Total haul of title victories the Hoops have now celebrated, four behind Rangers.

8 - Most teams in the league have taken points off the champions. The bottom-six trio of Dundee, Hamilton and St Johnstone were the only sides whitewashed by the Hoops this term, while Rangers are the only team to have taken points off Celtic in each of the last three seasons.

75 - Premiership goals scored in total by the champions this season, which is two greater than the tally set last term. Both are well behind the record 106 netted in Rodgers’ first campaign in 2016/17.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.