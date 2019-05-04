The key men who helped Celtic to the Premiership title

There were a number of star performers over the course of the season for Celtic as they won their eighth Premiership title in a row against Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

It was some familiar faces from the Brendan Rodgers era who shone brightest for the Parkhead club as they clinched the trophy.

CALLUM McGREGOR

The midfielder is the Parkhead club’s leading candidate to be crowned Scotland’s Player of the Year. Being versatile can sometimes work against a player but in McGregor’s case, his ability to fit in across the midfield - and even on occasion at left-back - has been a vital ingredient to Celtic’s winning recipe this year. He even kept Scott Brown out of the side for a spell after slotting into the injured skipper’s holding role so well that it convinced Rodgers that Brown would have to wait to reclaim his place.

JAMES FORREST

It took the Scotland winger time to get off and running but Forrest was soon chipping in with goals on a regular basis after blasting four goals in a brutal 6-0 demolition job on St Johnstone in early October. His winner against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in March’s Old Firm clash will be the one he cherishes the most, however, after helping to once again underline the Hoops’ dominance over their bitter rivals.

ODSONNE EDOUARD

The Frenchman had to contend with the weight of a £9million price tag this season after making last year’s loan move from PSG permanent. A string of niggling injuries have also not helped his cause but when fully fit and firing on all cylinders, the 21-year-old has proved he is the man for the big occasion. Be it scoring a late double to see off Hibs at home in October, turning the game back in Celtic’s favour against Aberdeen in December, handing Neil Lennon three points on his return to the Hoops dug-out in February with a stoppage-time winner against Hearts or his opener in an Old Firm duel, Edouard has contributed at vital moments.

