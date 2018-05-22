The key dates in Scottish football for the 2018/2019 season

Have your say

The post-season is merely days old but there is little breathing space in Scottish football with the draw for the Betfred Cup only days away.

By the time Scotland have travelled across the Atlantic to play two friendlies it will be a little over a month before most SPFL clubs will begin competitive football, whether it is the beginning of an arduous tasks to progress through the European qualifying stages or the Betfred Cup.

When the full-time whistle is blown on the World Cup final in Moscow on 15 July Aberdeen will likely be the only SPFL team not to have taken to the field.

Find out all the important fixture dates for your club and Scotland below...

DOMESTIC

25 May - Betfred Cup draw

15 June - SPFL fixtures published

14 July - Betfred Cup begins

4 August - Start of 2018/19 SPFL season

11 August - Scottish Cup preliminary first round

14/15 August - IRN-BRU Cup first round

18 August - Betfred Cup second round

1 September - Scottish Cup preliminary second round

22 September - Scottish Cup first round

25/27 September - Betfred Cup quarter-finals

20 October - Scottish Cup second round

27/28 October - Betfred Cup semi-finals

24 November - Scottish Cup third round

2 December - Betfred Cup final

19 January - Scottish Cup fourth round

9 February - Scottish Cup fifth round

2 March - Scottish Cup quarter-finals

13/14 April - Scottish Cup semi-finals

4 May - Final day of Ladbrokes Championship, League 1 & League 2

18/19 May - Final weekend of Ladbrokes Premiership

23 May - Ladbrokes Premiership play-off final, first leg

25 May - Scottish Cup final

26 May - Ladbrokes Premiership play-off final, second leg

EUROPE

19 June - Draw for Champions League and Europa League Qualifying Round 1 and 2

10/11 & 17/18 July - Champions League QR1, first and second leg

12 & 19 July - Europa League QR1, first and second leg

23 July - Draw for Champions League and Europa League QR3

24/25 July & 31 July/August 1 - Champions League QR2, first and second leg

26 July & 2 August - Europa League QR2, first and second leg

6 August - Draw for Champions League and Europa League play-offs

7/8 & 14/15 August - Champions League QR3, first and second leg

9 & 16 August - Europa League QR3, first and second leg

21/22 & 28/29 August - Champions League play-offs, first and second leg

23 & 30 August - Europa League play-offs, first and second leg

30 August - Draw for Champions League group stage

31 August - Draw for Europa League group stage

18/19 September - Champions League MD1

20 September - Europa League MD1

17 December - Draw for Champions League last 16 & Europa League last 32

INTERNATIONAL

29 May - Peru v Scotland (friendly)

2 June - Mexico v Scotland (friendly)

7 September -Scotland v Belgium (Friendly)

10 September - Scotland v Albania (Nations League)

11 October - Israel v Scotland (Nations League)

14 October - Scotland v Portugal (Friendly)

17 November - Albania v Scotland (Nations League)

20 November - Scotland v Israel (Nations League)

2 December - Draw for Euro 2020 qualifiers

21-26 March - EURO 2020 qualifiers

7/8 June - EURO 2020 qualifiers

10/11 June - EURO 2020 qualifiers