The fiendishly difficult Scotland on Sunday 2019 sports quiz

Think you know sport? Well, try our quiz of the year. Answers at the bottom, but no cheating please!

Football

1 Who was top of the Scottish Premiership on 1 January 2019?

2 Which side dropped out of the SPFL after finishing bottom of League Two then losing a play-off?

3 Kilmarnock finished third in the Premiership last season, their highest league finish since when?

4 How many European goals did Alfredo Morelos score for Rangers in the calendar year?

5 Who scored the opening goal of the 2019 Scottish Cup final?

6 And who got the winner?

7 Glasgow City clinched the Scottish Women’s Premier League in October. How many years in a row have they won it?

8 How many days were there between Hearts sacking Craig Levein and Hibs axing Paul Heckingbottom?

9 How many penalties did Dundee United miss in the shootout in the Premiership play-off final?

10 Who replaced Stewart Milne as Aberdeen chairman?

Rugby

1 Who was Scotland’s top try scorer at the Rugby World Cup?

2 Who has been announced as Glasgow Warriors’ new head coach?

3 Name all Scotland’s try scorers in the epic 38-38 Calcutta Cup draw with England at Twickenham.

4 Who won the Tennent’s Premiership title?

5 Name the four beaten quarter-finalists at the Rugby World Cup.

6 Name the three matches that were cancelled at the Rugby World Cup due to Typhoon Hagibis.

7 The All Blacks appointed a new head coach following Steve Hansen’s decision to step down. Can you name him?

8 Who won the Sarah Beaney Cup?

9 Name South Africa’s World Cup winning captain.

10 How many games did Scotland win in a) men’s Six Nations? b) women’s Six Nations?

Golf

1 Name the host club player who won the Scottish Amateur Championship at Crail in August?

2 Who captained the United States to victory in the Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool in September?

3 Which event did Stephen Gallacher win in March to claim his fourth European Tour title?

4 Where did Paul Lawrie claim his maiden Staysure Tour triumph in the Scottish Seniors Open?

5 Name the Scottish teenager who played for Europe in the Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles?

6 Who did Austrian Bernd Wiesberger beat in a play-off to win the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club?

7 And which player won the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open at the same venue a few weeks later?

8 What is European Tour Rookie of the Year Bob MacIntyre’s home club?

9 Name the Scot who returned to winning ways on the Ladies European Tour in the Tipsports Czech Ladies Open in August?

10 Which Scottish golfing legend announced his retirement from competitive golf during the year?

Miscellaneous

1 Laura Muir won double gold at the European indoor athletics championships in Glasgow in which disciplines?

2 Which horse won this year’s Grand National, becoming the first two-in-a-row winner since Red Rum in 1973-74?

3 Eve Muirhead led Scotland to the final of the European curling championships where they lost to which nation?

4 Who did Josh Taylor defeat in the final of the World Super Series?

5 The trophy Taylor won was named after which famous boxer?

6 Name the Scottish sprinter who won two gold medals at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

7 In which city did Andy Murray win the European Open in October?

8 Which two Scots helped Britain win gold in the women’s team pursuit event at cycling’s European championships in Apeldoorn in October?

9 Sticking with cycling, the inaugural Women’s Tour of Scotland took place in 2019. But why was the first stage not completed?

10 Which two clubs contested the Camanachd Cup final?

True or false in 2019

1 England and New Zealand contested the World Cup finals of both cricket and rugby.

2 Kenny Miller turned 40.

3 Simona Halep won the Ladies’ Singles title at Wimbledon.

4 And Rafa Nadal won the men’s title at SW19.

5 Hibs won the Scottish Women’s Cup.

6 Peterhead won League Two.

7 New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

8 Houston Astros won the World Series.

9 English clubs won the Champions League and Europa League.

10 New Hibs boss Jack Ross was interviewed for the Hearts job.

ANSWERS

Football

1 Celtic (on goal difference from Rangers); 2 Berwick Rangers; 3 1965; 4 14; 5 Ryan Edwards; 6 Odsonne Edouard; 7 13; 8 Four; 9 Four; 10 Dave Cormack

Rugby

1 George Horne; 2 Danny Wilson; 3 Stuart McInally, Darcy Graham (2), Magnus Bradbury, Finn Russell, Sam Johnson; 4 Ayr; 5 Australia, Ireland, France, Japan; 6 Three (New Zealand v Italy; England v France; Namibia v Canada); 7 Ian Foster; 8 Watsonians; 9 Siya Kolisi; 10 a) one; b) zero

Golf

1 George Burns; 2 Nathaniel Crosby; 3 Hero Indian Open; 4 Craigielaw; 5 Hannah Darling; 6 Benjamin Hebert; 7 M J Hur; 8 Glencruitten; 9 Carly Booth; 10 Sam Torrance

Miscellaneous

1 1500m & 3000m; 2 Tiger Roll; 3 Sweden; 4 Regis Prograis; 5 Muhammad Ali; 6 Maria Lyle; 7 Antwerp; 8 Katie Archibald & Neah Evans; 9 Bad weather; 10 Newtonmore beat Oban Camanachd

True or false

1 False; 2 True; 3 True; 4 False; 5 False; 6 True; 7 True; 8 False; 9 True; 10 True