The 'Christmas present' that left Hamilton boss Stuart Taylor disappointed against Kilmarnock

Hamilton manager Stuart Taylor during a Cinch Championship match between Hamilton and Kilmarnock (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Referee John Beaton was centre of the action with three penalties, five goals and a red card on Boxing Day – but it is the early call which left the Accies manager ruing an engrossing game which disproved the old adage ‘it is better to give than to receive’ as Accies gave away one costly penalty – and received two without benefit.

The home side had taken the lead through Ronan Hughes after three minutes but a Lee Hodgson cross was adjudged to have struck a hand four minutes later and Callum Hendry equalised.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone gets a massive boost when they get their Christmas present, don’t they and they certainly got a Christmas present today,” said Taylor, whose side go to league leaders Arbroath next. “It’s OK shrugging it off, but it’s not a shrug-off comment, these massive decisions influence games and it certainly influenced this game.

Hamilton players celebrate Ronan Hughes' goal making it 1-0 during a Cinch Championship match between Hamilton and Kilmarnock at the Fountain of Youth Stadium, on December 26, 2021, in Hamilton, Scotland (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

“Kilmarnock, from being a goal down, got a massive lifeline and have taken their opportunity and we get two penalties and didn’t take them.

“They’ve got a lift out that and then kicked on from there and got their second goal but it comes on the back from that little present.”

Taylor’s frustration comes from a position of Matthew Shiels’ body. The call was tight, the defender did not have wildly outstretched arms and it was difficult to see what he would otherwise be expected to do.

"In real-time it’s difficult for referees. I totally get that, but that’s what linesmen are there for. In real-time we could all see the hand was within the body frame – when it leaves that bodyframe we can understand, it’s a bit hard at times, but that’s the rules.”

Hamilton's Andy Ryan (L) has his penalty saved by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Zach Hemming during a Cinch Championship match between Hamilton and Kilmarnock at the Fountain of Youth Stadium, on December 26, 2021, in Hamilton, Scotland (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

However he had no excuses for his team’s profligacy from 12 yards. First Andy Ryan and then David Moyo missed from the spot within five second-half minutes.

“We got two penalties but it’s not acceptable to miss two penalties – then you don’t deserve to win the game.

“It’s good we are creating chances, but it’s disappointing we are not turning them into goals.”