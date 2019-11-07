The Benchman: Better the devil you know, than the devil you don’t?

This week the Benchman reflects on the collapsed takeover, victory over Forfar, and the Shire.

Forfar and wide: Not the best game ever, but what a vital three points these are. The results elsewhere went Falkirk’s way and the fans headed back down the A90 with a smile on their faces after a strange week on and off the park. The league table now makes interesting reading - at both ends. Airdrie are improving and there will be a real contest for the automatic promotion place. The impressive Falkirk goal difference could still be a factor. AYR WE GO AGAIN: It was good to see Mark Kerr get his chance in management at Somerset Park and what a result for him last Saturday. A convincing 4-1 win over his old boss (at three different clubs) Ian McCall must have been satisfying. Mark was a very popular figure at Falkirk and many thought that a coaching career here was a possibility.

IF IN DOUBT?: So endeth the Campbell Saga. There were increasing doubts as the days wore on, and many fans are just relieved that the whole episode can be confined to the annals. It is better to have certainty and if there were “grey areas”, then nobody would have wanted the current guardians of the club to take a risk with the club’s future. Maybe a wee lesson for the future - a preferred bidder gets preference, but not open access to supporters’ groups and the boardroom until the deal is done.

STATION PARK: Brings back memories of a nail-biter when Jim Duffy was in charge. Falkirk and Dunfermline were neck-and-neck for promotion and a win was essential for us. We were up and down in equal measure as the news of The Pars game filtered through. That was a great afternoon, even if it ended in disappointment.

Answers: Last week’s picture featured a Falkirk- Rangers game and Falkirk were in the hooped shirts. Eddie O’Hara and George Young are clearly seen.

the shirey pirey: It’s great to see The Shire on their way back from the doldrums. Wins against The Spartans and Cumbernauld Colts have taken them into third place in the Lowland League. While they can’t compete financially with the Kelty Hearts set-up, they are starting to hit form at the right time. They are running a reserve side as well - all credit to them.

Well done: The ‘Well Society have paid back the money to previous owners John Boyle and Les Hutchison and this is a great advert for fan ownership. Since October 2016, the fans have raised over £1.5million.

Capital woes: It is difficult to recall a more depressing time for Edinburgh fans, with their favourites at the wrong end of the table and discontent with managers and directors simmering away. Craig Levein’s departure was almost inevitable and Paul Heckingbottom has also gone too. As Pep Guardiola says, recruitment is the key to success - of players and of managers.