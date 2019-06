The SPFL released data last week showing that attendances in the four divisions were on the rise for the fourth season running. We rank each of the 42 teams starting with the lowest. Scroll through to see how the teams compared.

1. Albion Rovers - 286 17/18 - 456 SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Stranraer - 339 17/18 - 442 SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Cowdenbeath - 354 17/18 - 319 SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Annan Athletic - 398 17/18 - 346 SNS other Buy a Photo

View more