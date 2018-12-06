Watch: Ex-Liverpool and Barnsley ace Adam Hammill scores outrageous goal for St Mirren against Hibs

Adam Hammill scored from inside his own half as St Mirren took a point from their Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Hibs at Easter Road.

Less than ten minutes into the fixture, winger Hammill - who scored both goals in the Buddies’ 2-0 win over Hearts at the Simple Digital Arena - picked up the ball well inside the St Mirren half, strode forward and let fly from around 55 yards out, with the sublime lobbed effort catching Hibs ‘keeper Adam Bogdan off guard as it sailed into the net.

• READ MORE - Hibs 2 - 2 St Mirren: Winless run continues for Lennon’s side

The 30-year-old, who has now scored four goals in eight appearances for Oran Kearney’s side, is with his tenth club having signed a short term deal with the Paisley club in October.

After spending more than a decade with Liverpool, Hammill has had spells at Dunfermline, Southampton, Blackpool, Barnsley, Wolves, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Rotherham.

Goals from Easter Road academy graduates Oli Shaw and Ryan Porteous rescued a point for Hibs after the visitors had twice taken the lead through Hammill and Paul McGinn.