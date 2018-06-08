Stubbs excited by challenge as he takes the St Mirren reins

Alan Stubbs admits he cannot wait to get down to work after being named St Mirren’s new manager.

The former Hibernian boss has signed a three-year deal as he takes over from Jack Ross at the newly-promoted Paisley club.

Stubbs ended his former club’s 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup when he guided Hibs to victory over Rangers in the 2016 final.

But the ex-Celtic and Everton defender quit Leith almost immediately for Rotherham, where he lasted just five months as his Millers switch turned sour.

Now, though, he will get the chance to rebuild his reputation after beating off competition from the likes of former Ross County manager Jim McIntyre, retired Scotland defender Gary Caldwell and Coleraine boss Oran Kearney to land the Saints job.

Stubbs told stmirren.com: “I’m delighted to be appointed the new manager of St Mirren.

“I’m really excited by the challenge ahead and look forward to building on the good work that’s been done here already. Now the hard work starts to get the squad ready for an exciting season ahead.”

Ross guided Saints to the Ladbrokes Championship title but quit to take over at Sunderland last month.

A raft of big names were linked with the Paisley post – including former Netherlands and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert and retired Real Madrid talisman Guti – but Stubbs is the man now tasked with securing St Mirren’s top-flight place this season.

Buddies chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick added: “We’d like to thank all who applied for the role as St Mirren manager. There were a number of good applicants for the role but we felt that Alan was the outstanding candidate. I look forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months as we gear up for the Premiership.”

Paul McGinn says he is relishing the prospect of working with Stubbs after hearing his younger brother, Hibs midfielder John, rave about his new Saints boss. Stubbs is set to link up with the family’s two elder siblings – defender Paul and captain Steven – in Paisley.

Right-back Paul – who was convinced to return to Saints by Ross just days before he left for Sunderland – said: “I remember when Alan was at Hibs that John was always raving about him, so I think it’s definitely a positive appointment.

“They were a successful side at the time and John said he really enjoyed working under Alan and his assistant John Doolan.

“It’s a bit strange for me in that I’ll be going in for pre-season to find a different manager than the one who signed me just a few weeks ago but it was important that the club acted quickly to get someone to take over.”