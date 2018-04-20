Stephen McGinn signs new two-year deal with St Mirren

St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn has signed a new two-year deal, the Ladbrokes Championship winners have announced.

The 29-year-old midfielder began his career at the Buddies and returned for a second spell from Wycombe in January 2017.

He has skippered Saints to promotion this season and will collect the Championship trophy on Saturday when the Paisley outfit stage their final home game of the season against Renfrewshire rivals Morton.

Speaking to stmirren.com, McGinn said: “I’m delighted to commit my future to the club.

“It’s a club that holds a special place in my heart and to sign on for another two years after achieving promotion this season means a lot to me.

“We’ll enjoy the next few weeks as we lift the Ladbrokes Championship title and then we can start to look forward to next season.”

St Mirren manager Jack Ross said: “I have spoken often enough about how much of an influence he has been in what we have achieved here in the last 16 months.

“He took a big gamble returning to the club and I’m so pleased he has played such a big part in us achieving what we have.

“I’m sure everybody associated with the club will be delighted that he will be here for the next couple of years at least.”

Livingston can take another step towards sealing second spot when they host Brechin.

Third-placed Dundee United will be looking to carry on their recent revival when they head to Dumfries to face Queen of the South.

Inverness trail Dunfermline be five points in the race for the final play-off spot but can cut that gap to two with a game in hand if they can topple the Pars at home this weekend.

Meanwhile, second-bottom Dumbarton must beat Falkirk at home if they are to avoid being consigned to the relegation play-off.