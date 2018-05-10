St Mirren give Ipswich permission to speak to Jack Ross - reports

Have your say

St Mirren are understood to have given Ipswich Town the green light to hold talks with manager Jack Ross.

Reports in East Anglia suggest that Ross, who led the Buddies to the Scottish Championship title this year and pipped Brendan Rodgers to the PFA Scotland manager of the year award.

• READ MORE - Jack Ross named Manager of the Year as Scott Brown takes player gong

His work at the Paisley 2021 Stadium hasn’t gone unnoticed. The former Alloa boss was recently linked with the Charlton job and in February, interviewed for the vacant managerial role at Barnsley.

Ross indicated that he had spoken to the club, considered the role and felt he “didn’t want to take it any further”.

A statement from St Mirren at the time read: “The club reluctantly gave Barnsley permission to discuss their vacant managerial position with Jack, but he has decided he is committed to St Mirren.”

Ross is keen on bringing in as many as nine new players to St Mirren, in a bid to ensure the Buddies’ survival in the top flight next season.

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy stepped down earlier this season after nearly six years at Portman Road.

• READ MORE - How Jack Ross transformed St Mirren from relegation battlers to champions